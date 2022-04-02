Mary Beth Garrison will present a program about Cheers for Charity at the April Networking Luncheon of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
Cheers to Charity, established in 2014, is an annual fundraising event that helps support small charitable organizations in the Tehachapi area.
The luncheon will begin at noon, but attendees are encouraged to arrive at 11:30 a.m. for networking time. It will be held at Big Papa’s Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
For information call the chamber at 822-4180. Reserve and pay online ($20) by April 12 at https://bit.ly/3u1o3nF.
The chamber does not plan to have a networking luncheon in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.