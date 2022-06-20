Planning for the community fundraiser Cheers to Charity is running full speed ahead. Sponsors are in place. Aviator Park is reserved. Beer is brewed. Food is ordered, and the wine list is impressive!
“We have already sold more tickets — to date, than ever before. People are looking for ways to get out and give back — C2C is a fantastic way to do both,” said social media coordinator Becca Dillenbeck.
The event takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Aviator Park in the Tehachapi Airport.
C2C is an outdoor fundraising event. 2022 marks the eighth year. The team works hard to deliver a memorable night in the park. In addition to great food, beer and wine, C2C also has an awesome Spirit-Free Bar – featuring a variety of alcohol-free drinks, a dessert bar, a coffee bar, and a FREE limo ride home for greater Tehachapi destinations.
“These things set us apart from other events of this type,” said Linda Carhart, a C2C committee member.
In addition to a fun event, it is important to remember that the ultimate goal is to raise money for small, local nonprofit organizations. It is a fundraiser, at its core. The 2022 recipient nonprofits are: The Tehachapi Parks Foundation, the Tehachapi Mountain Alano Club and Healing Hearts Farm Sanctuary.
The Parks Foundation will replace a decades-old swing set; the Alano Club will upgrade meeting facilities for those dealing with addiction; Healing Hearts will improve their property to strengthen the ability to connect people with animals and nature, facilitating mental health healing.
Cheers to Charity not only supports area nonprofits, but also partners with local restaurants, wineries, breweries, coffee shops and printers to make the magic happen! Bolstered by community and business sponsors, the group has already poured more than a quarter-of-a-million dollars into the community.
This year’s sponsors include: BHE Renewables, Berchtold Brothers, Sangera Subaru, Gubiotti Foundation, Pearce Renewables, Team Linda & Stacey, Tehachapi Real Estate, P-Dubs Bar & Grill, Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Valley Strong Credit Union, Alta One Federal Credit Union, Terra-Gen Operating Company, Columbo Construction, Healthy Hippy, Bank of the Sierra, 8-Minute Solar, Mike & Lara Berard, Tim & MB Garrison, WM, Airstreams Renewables, Advanced Beverage, Tehachapi News, Tehachapi Living Magazine, KGET-TV 17 and the Loop Community Newspaper.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com, $95 general admission and $150 VIP. Designated driver tickets are also on sale. Join us at Cheers to Charity — it is Tehachapi’s best party with a purpose!
