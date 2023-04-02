Get ready to toast the town because Cheers to Charity is on the calendar! Set for Saturday, Aug. 12, Cheers raises thousands of dollars for local nonprofit organizations working to better the community.
“My team is planning to make Cheers 2023 another outstanding event. Not only is it a great night out, but the evening raises thousands of dollars for local charities,” said Mary Beth Garrison, Cheers to Charity president.
2023 marks the ninth year for this outdoor fundraiser in the city’s Aviator Park.
“There is a something for everyone including delicious food, fine wines, expertly crafted beer, yummy desserts, and an alcohol-free bar with tasty spirit-free concoctions," Garrison said. "Attendees can try their hand at blackjack and roulette, or dance the night away on the dance floor. While enjoying the evening, everyone is supporting local nonprofits — it’s great."
During the March planning meeting, the Cheers team paused to reflect on the past eight years, during which they have supported tangible community efforts, including:
• Cancer patient support
• Fully equipped animal rescue trailer
• Public seating at the local hospital
• Library community reading programs
• College scholarships for high school seniors
• Public playground equipment at local parks
• Emergency gear for disaster response teams
Cheers to Charity is proud of the impact made in Tehachapi.
“The team works hard to create a magical evening out. It takes time and energy to make it happen,” said Becca Dillenbeck, volunteer coordinator for Cheers. “In eight years, we’ve supported the community with over $325,000 in funding.”
Dillenbeck further recognizes the vital support of business sponsors and partner organizations to make the event one of Tehachapi’s best.
“This year’s event will hold to the tradition of a good time, with good friends, for good reason — because at the heart of Cheers is a Party with a Purpose — supporting nonprofits that support our town," Dillenbeck said.
Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite.com. The event sells out every year, so buy your tickets today. Cheers!
Marcia Thompson is a Cheers to Charity founding team member.
