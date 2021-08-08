Preparations for Tehachapi’s best party with a purpose are near completion. Sponsors are in place; Aviator Park is reserved; beer is brewed; and the wine list is impressive!
“We’ve sold a record number of tickets and we know that people are ready for a 'fun'draising night on the town,” said social media coordinator Becca Dillenbeck.
Cheers to Charity is an outdoor food, wine and beer fundraising event. 2021 marks the seventh year.
“We work hard to bring people a great mix of savory foods, outstanding wines, and classic craft beers. We even have a 'spirit-free' bar for designated drivers and a dessert bar to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth. It adds up to an amazing evening out — all while raising money for local charities,” said Cheers committee member Linda Carhart.
As a part of the fun, Cheers to Charity is proud to host the only Home Brew Competition in Kern County. Attendees can taste and judge more than a dozen home-brewed beers — selecting the Event’s Best Brews.
"It’s a lot of fun and extremely popular,” said Michael Dillenbeck, Home Brew organizer.
Those who prefer wine can join the “Malbec Brown Bag” event, whereby attendees guess the highest-priced wine from four offerings — poured from bottles wrapped in a brown bag. The winner takes home a bottle of the best.
Cheers to Charity not only supports area nonprofits, but also partners with local restaurants, wineries, breweries and coffee shops to make the magic happen! Bolstered by local business sponsors, the group has already poured more than $200,000 back into the community.
2021 nonprofit recipients are Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, Cerro Coso Community College, Family Life Pregnancy Center and the Tehachapi Humanitarian Relief Group.
This year’s sponsors include: BHE Renewables, Advantage Real Estate, Brookfield Renewables, Terra-Gen Operating Company, Supervisor Zack Scrivner, WWS, Gubiotti Foundation, Colombo Construction, Bank of the Sierra, 8-Minute Solar, Sage Ranch, Mike & Lara Berard, Bruce & Chris Zigtema, Alta One Federal Credit Union, Valley Strong Credit Union, BK Health Coaching, The Tehachapi Apple Festival and Berchtold Equipment.
Tickets are still available at Eventbrite.com — $70 for general admission and $35 for designated driver. The Cheers to Charity team is planning an amazing event and can’t wait to welcome guests back. Buy your ticket now; it’s sure to sell out.
Cheers to Charity – Tehachapi’s best party with a purpose!
Mary Beth Garrison is the founder and president of Cheers to Charity.
