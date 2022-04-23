Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce members along with business leaders and city officials attended Tuesday’s general membership luncheon held at Big Papa’s Restaurant and sponsored by Adventist Health. The guest speaker was Mary Beth Garrison, president of Cheers to Charity.
Garrison shared the history and mission of Cheers to Charity, which was started in Tehachapi in 2014. The annual fundraising event, which features a summer’s evening of music, “fine wine,” local craft beer and “amazing food,” keeps all funds raised in the community. The money is gifted to improve small charitable organizations as they make a visible difference in greater Tehachapi.
This year’s annual Cheers to Charity will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 13 at Tehachapi Aviator Park. Information and tickets can be found at eventbrite.com.
Information about the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce can be obtained from chamber President Jeanette Pauer at www.tehachapi.com or 661-822-4180. The next chamber luncheon is scheduled for June 21, and will feature Kevin Rohrer, speaking speak on NASA aviation and aerospace. He will also update information on the Antelope Valley Air Show.
