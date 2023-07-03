Cheers! The clock is ticking. Preparations are nearly done. The Cheers to Charity team is ready to bring you Tehachapi’s best fundraising night on the town. We hope you’re ready, too: Cheers to Charity 2023 is weeks away and, if you have never attended, you may want to buy a ticket now, because they sell out every year.
The evening is an ideal blend of outdoor ambiance, delicious foods, wine, beer, spirit-free concoctions, dancing, games, desserts, lively chatter, and sweet reunions — all to raise money for local volunteer organizations. Hosted at Aviator Park in the city of Tehachapi, Cheers to Charity is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 12.
Sponsors are in place, the park is reserved, beer is brewed, food is ordered and the wine list is impressive.
“Interest is growing each day, with people checking out the website and buying tickets online to attend,” said Becca Dillenbeck, the Cheers social media coordinator. “Our community is looking for ways to get together, have fun and give back to the community — Cheers to Charity is a fantastic way to do all three! People dress up or dress down — it’s all good.”
Cheers to Charity is an outdoor fundraising event featuring fine wines, craft and home-brewed beer, great food, a “spirit-free” and dessert bar, a silent auction and more. You can try your hand at the roulette and blackjack tables or dance the night away on the dance floor — all for good charitable fun. This year is the event’s ninth year.
Beyond a great night out, the goal of Cheers to Charity is to raise money and give it away to a dozen small, local nonprofits, enabling them to continue their mission for the greater good. Each year, the Cheers to Charity team select different primary nonprofits. The 2023 organizations are: Have a Heart Humane Society, The Motherhood Collective, Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey and the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Cheers is proud to help Have a Heart with spay and neuter clinics, support The Motherhood Collective in providing outreach and resources for new moms, assist the Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey for refurbishment of the aging roller hockey rink, and contribute to the Tehachapi Symphony to defray the costs for guest conductors so it can continue its tradition of free symphony concerts for all.
Additionally, Cheers to Charity supports partner nonprofit groups including American Legion Post 221, Central California Animal Disaster Team, Stallion Springs CERT, Tehachapi Friends of the Library, Tehachapi Mountain Search & Rescue, Tehachapi Rotary Foundation and the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club.
Event sponsors include BHE Renewables, Sangera Subaru, Rio Tinto U.S. Borax, P-Dubs Bar & Grille, Pearce Renewables, the Woods Pavilion, GFO Gubiotti, Team Linda & Stacey, South Street Digital, Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Aventus Energy, Alta One Federal Credit Union, Terra-Gen Operating Co., Healthy Hippie Trading Co., Valley Strong Credit Union, Bank of the Sierra, Tim & MB Garrison, Mike & Lara Berard, Ashmore Motors, The Semerenko Team, WM, Airstreams Renewables, Advanced Beverage, Tehachapi Living Magazine, Tehachapi News, KGET TV 17 and the Loop Community Newspaper.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com: $95 general admission and $150 VIP admission. Designated driver tickets cost $50 or $80 each. All tickets are for ages 21 and up; no one younger may be admitted to the event.
