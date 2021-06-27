Are you married? Have you been feelings the ebbs and flows of the COVID-19 pandemic? We know we sure have and are pleased to announce that as a church family, Christian Life Assembly decided to hold our annual Marriage Retreat right here in Tehachapi for one day for the entire community!
Welcome to Marriage:One Day at CLA. Join us as we celebrate the most important earthly relationship together. You do not have to attend CLA to attend Marriage: One Day.
This one-of-a-kind day will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Lunch will be provided and the day will end around 3:30 p.m. You can purchase your tickets online at eventbrite for $25 per couple. This is not an event you will want to miss!
Steve Thomas is a guest speaker like no other you've ever experienced. You will leave feeling encouraged from this day and it will be worth every minute of your time. Whether you've been married one year or 32 years, this talk is for you. We are a "come as you are" church and we hope you will consider joining us for Marriage:One Day.
You can purchase tickets here: Marriage: One Day @CLA.
