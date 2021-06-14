Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 will once again sponsor Christina's 7th Annual Fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer Research for the year 2021.
Over the last six years, the generosity of the people and businesses of Tehachapi, the surrounding communities, and across our great country have raised and donated $118,135 to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. It is impossible to find the words to express our gratitude for all that you have done to help find a cure for this horrible disease. We are deeply touched and thank you all.
This year, we are remembering Vanessa, the daughter of Walt and Vickie Satalino, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in May of this year. Vanessa was a mother of two children and a special education teacher with a master's degree in that field. She was 38 years old at the time of her passing from this dreadful disease. Her father, Walt, is a Vietnam veteran. He and Vickie are feeling the pain and loss of their daughter as are so many others who have been touched by pancreatic cancer. Our prayers and thoughts are with them.
Since the virus restrictions are being lifted, the Kern County Veterans Memorial Building is opening for use. Therefore, we are planning an event in October to culminate our Pancreatic Cancer Fundraiser, and also to recognize the 10th anniversary of Major Jason E. George VFW. As plans are developed, further information will be forthcoming and published.
Christina's parents have covered all of the expenses for all the fundraisers so that 100 percent of the contributions can be donated.
Please make your donation payable to Major Jason E. George VFW in any amount you feel comfortable with regardless how small. Your contribution may be tax deductible. For more information, please call 822-6722. Mail your contribution to:
Major Jason E. George VFW
19312 Brite Valley Road
Tehachapi, California 93561
Be a hero and wage hope for a cure.
Alex and Pat Athans are the parents of Christina Athans Hartley.
