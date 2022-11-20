The year is winding down and it’s time for our holiday traditions. Here in Tehachapi that means the Tehachapi Hometown Christmas. This includes all the festivities on Green Street and the annual Christmas Parade. And it’s high time to be thinking about giving your holiday gifts. Books make great gifts for Christmas (or any other end-of-year holiday you happen to celebrate).
In Iceland, books are so much a part of their traditional Yule celebration that the end of the year there is the Jólabókaflóðið, or the Christmas Book Flood. Traditionally everyone gets a book at this time of year, which are exchanged on Christmas Eve (as are new clothes, which you must wear or Jólakötturinn, the Yule Cat, will gobble you up). Then they will all read their books while eating ice cream, cookies or chocolate.
So if you’d like to add something like this to your Christmas traditions, the Friends of the Tehachapi Library are here to help. We’ll be having a pop-up Christmas Book Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. It will be in the warm and comfy Tehachapi Library located at 212 S. Green St. There will be free cocoa/coffee and different holiday crafts for the kids, too.
The Book Market will be on the top floor of the library with a large selection of Christmas and holiday books for adults and children, coffee-table books, vintage books, and some DVDs too! Plus you’re also welcome to shop the downstairs bookstore also. You’ll be able to pay for books from both locations at the upstairs market with cash or debit/credit card.
So put on your Christmas cheer, and visit us before, during or after you hit the Tehachapi Hometown Christmas. We’re located right there on Green Street where all the action will be, conveniently located as a place to come in to browse and warm up!
Remember that all the proceeds stay locally at our own Tehachapi branch to support library programs, benefiting the community and especially Tehachapi children.
Mark A. Fisher is with Tehachapi Friends of the Library.
