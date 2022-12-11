The Tehachapi Community Theatre Association is thrilled to offer a final weekend package of performances featuring two evening shows and two matinees of the much-loved "A Christmas Story" by Jean Shepherd.
The large cast remains super-excited to be performing in such a nostalgic and warmhearted family Christmas story set in 1950s middle-America. The kids love experiencing the joy that comes from playing to nearly sell-out crowds.
“Live theater is a gift of give-and-take shared on both sides of the footlights. The more response from the audience, the more the players sparkle, delight and give back,” said Chris Morales, TCT executive producer.
“It’s a thrill to be on stage watching your audience come to life as they give their full attention to the story and respond with applause and laughter without the aid of any laugh track or commercial break,” said Korina Coghain, who plays Ralphie’s teacher, Mrs. Shields.
This year, the play is on everybody’s mind because Ralphie’s old home recently made the news: It has been sold and the new owners have opened it to the public with guided tours and a gift shop and Warner Brothers has produced a sequel: "A Christmas Story Christmas," with Peter Billingsley, the original Ralphie, coming back to visit his hometown in the 1970s. Start your "A Christmas Story" experience at the BeeKay at 110 S. Green St. and get in the spirit of Christmas.
P.S. There is even a raffle for that infamous leg lamp. See the show. Buy a ticket for the raffle. You might be the biggest winner of all in this Happy Holiday Season.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Dec.17 and 18. Tickets available online at: tctonstage.com.
