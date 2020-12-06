Holiday shoppers had the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts while helping to raise funds for the Tehachapi Museum on Saturday during a pop-up sale in the Errea House Gardens.
A number of handcrafted items were on sale. In addition, a large number of vintage collector glassware pieces were available for purchase.
As a silent auction item, 95-year-old wood carver Don Kordes, with the assistance of his wood carving daughter, Janice Polletta, donated a hand carved Santa sleigh pulled by four polar bears. More than 18 inches in length, the bidding proceeds will go toward next year's community museum projects.
