The Stallion Springs Library and Stallion Springs Artist Exchange invites you to a Christmas Book, Art and Craft Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. It will be held at 20030 Pelliser in Cummings, Valley.
