Tehachapi Community Congregational Church bid a fond farewell to Pastor Donella Silveira, who is retiring. A reception was held in her honor with presentations from children and adults. She was praised for the messages and the love she brought to the congregation. Her home is in Bakersfield, but she drove to Tehachapi each week to serve TCC. She was praised for her extensive knowledge of the Bible and the inspiring sermons she delivered.
The church is seeking a permanent part-time pastor. Its profile is listed on the website UCC.org. Applicants are being interviewed, and anyone interested may call 661-313-6075 or 661-821-1389 for more information. Until someone is hired, the pulpit will be filled by interim pastors or speakers.
Located on the corner of Green and E streets, TCC is the oldest Protestant church in Tehachapi. Originally established as a Congregational Church, it became United Church of Christ after several denominations merged in 1957. The church, however, maintained the name Tehachapi Community Church although it is part of the United Church of Christ Conference. Services are held Sundays at 10:30 a.m. The church has declared itself Open and Affirming and welcomes all people.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime community volunteer.
