Load up your costumed kids and come to 100 E. E St., where Tehachapi Community Church is hosting trick or treat. The event will take place on Halloween evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Masked volunteers from the church will hand out candy from a socially safe distance.
Enter the church parking lot from E Street and stay in your vehicle to receive treats. Continue through the parking lot and exit left or right at the alley. All are welcome to participate in this COVID Halloween celebration.
