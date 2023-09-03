How prepared is your family in the event of an emergency? From earthquakes to wildfires, flash flooding, lockdowns or even personal emergencies, it is important to be ready, so you can be prepared, not scared.
Brush up on your skills, knowledge and preparations by attending a local free community event for the whole family. Attend the Emergency Preparedness Community Faire from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 600 Anita Drive in Tehachapi.
Learn from presentations, demonstrations and displays from local organizations such as the American Red Cross, Kern County Department of Public Health (CPR instruction - information only), Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association and more. Learn about water filtering, food storage, beekeeping, alternative power sources, 72-hour kits and other important topics.
There will be a free raffle for preparedness-related prizes, as well as a free hygiene kit giveaway (while supplies last) to start your own 72-hour kit.
A free hot dog lunch will be provided (while supplies last). Bring your whole family and learn more about being prepared!
Timaree Torres is the community outreach specialist for the LDS Church in Tehachapi.
