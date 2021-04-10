The city of Tehachapi has assured that the Farmers Market will go on now that Main Street has dissolved and the city has reassumed the annual production. Each year, the Farmers Market is visited by many thousands of shoppers, all looking for the freshest produce as well as baked goodies that Tehachapi has to offer.
Main Street Tehachapi produced the Farmers Market for 22 years, with the city taking over the reins last year.
COVID-19 had a big part in the Main Street board of directors' decision to dissolve the nonprofit organization, as well as the difficulty in recruiting board members.
"There wasn't as much interest from the downtown businesses and property owners to keep it going, and we had a hard time recruiting board members," Charles White said in a February interview. "In addition to that, with the whole COVID thing, we haven't been able to do any events other than the Farmers Market."
Since taking over the popular event, the city has had a lot of details to work out.
"The public works director and others approved the street closure so that we can host the event as it has been in the past," City Manager Greg Garrett said.
Growers in Tehachapi will showcase their apples, squash and other fall produce.
The Tehachapi Farmer’s Market will be held on Thursdays from June 3 through Sept. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Green Street in downtown.
"The city is looking forward to yet another successful Farmers Market season," Garrett said. "Additionally, the market will be extended into September to allow local farmers the opportunity to showcase their produce."
Garrett thanked the volunteers and board members of Main Street Tehachapi for their years of service and dedication.
"First and foremost, we want to thank all of the volunteers that made Main Street Tehachapi such a tremendous success over the years," he said. "We can't count the ways that it has been such a positive influence for our downtown, our city and our community. "
For more information, or to inquire about vending opportunities, call the city of Tehachapi at 822-2200 or visit liveituptehachapi.com.
