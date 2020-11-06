The city of Tehachapi is putting on a Holiday Decorating Contest for both businesses and homes, which it plans to make an annual event. City staff will begin to decorate downtown for the holiday season with snowflakes on light poles and the beautiful Christmas tree at the Historic Depot in the next few weeks, according to a city news release.
"With 2020 coming to a close, we wanted to encourage everyone to set up holiday decorations for all to enjoy," wrote Key Budge, community engagement specialist for the city of Tehachapi.
The Holiday Decorating Contest will feature a total of six winners. Each councilmember will choose a residential winner from their district and a “Mayor’s Choice” will be awarded to one business.
“It has been a year of upsets and unexpected events. The city of Tehachapi has decided to bring an event from years past to help celebrate the Christmas season. What a great idea to bring back this wonderful tradition,” wrote Tehachapi Mayor Susan Wiggins. “I can’t wait to drive around the city and enjoy all the holiday lights.”
The judging will take place Dec. 14 through 16 and the winner will be announced Thursday, Dec. 17. To enter the contest, register with the city of Tehachapi by emailing or calling Key Budge in Community Engagement. Deadline to enter will be noon Monday, Dec. 14.
Anyone with questions can contact Key Budge by calling 822-2200 ext. 119 or emailing kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
