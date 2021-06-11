The Class of 1964 will host a reunion July 31, the Saturday night before the Old Timers Picnic.
Alumni can meet for a dinner and drinks at the VFW Hall in downtown Tehachapi. You may purchase food and drinks at the VFW. They have an outside patio as well as tables and chairs inside.
The cost is currently $10 per person. Forward a check to the P.O. Box listed below. Make your check payable to Tehachapi Class of '64 Reunion.
Although this is a class of '64 reunion, we would encourage the classes of '63, '65 and '66 to participate. We also encourage any and all friends of ours to join us. The more the merrier, and that will result in a lower cost per person in attendance.
Local contacts for more information and updates:
Johnny Sims (661) 330-7739
Marilyn Morphis (661) 549-1289
Phil Messer (661) 822-5964
Follow on Made in Tehachapi Facebook page.
Class of 1964 Reunion, P.O. Box 1722, Tehachapi, CA 93581
Follow the Facebook page for more information.
