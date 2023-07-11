A Tehachapi High School Class of ’64 Reunion will be held at the VFW Hall in downtown Tehachapi at 7 p.m. Aug. 5.
All other classes are welcome to attend. For more information, contact John Sims at 661-330-7739.
