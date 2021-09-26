Tehachapi Treasure Trove is pleased to be able to open again for First Fridays and we look forward to seeing our regulars and newcomers for more laughter and camaraderie every month. This month’s celebration will be on Oct. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. and as usual, we’ll be offering beverages and snacks and a place and a time to reconnect with old friends or meet new ones. Plus we’ll be featuring the wonderful music of Art Larson.
We’re also excited that classes are back at the Treasure Trove:
Lauraine Snelling, best-selling historical author, will present a writing workshop – Writing Fiction: Learn to Write a Whopping Good Tale – on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (cost is $50 for the day). Bring a pen and paper and be prepared to have fun while learning a lot about the art of writing fiction.
Our ever-popular Wine and Paint Nite will be Oct. 16 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (cost is $30), this month with Lucinda Thomas. Come and enjoy beverages and snacks and fun with friends, and take home a finished painting!
Ongoing classes and studios include Art Journaling and Mixed Media with Judith Campanaro on select Saturdays and Tuesday ZOOM classes (call for dates and costs). Fiber Arts Open Studio is every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. Regular open studios are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (cost for open studios is $5 each session, bring whatever you are working on — painting, crafts, etc. — and meet and spend time with other creative types).
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is located at 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. (across the street from the water tower in historic downtown Tehachapi). To respect our teachers’ time and efforts, we do ask that participants pre-register for each class by calling 822-6794.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is where art happens, and we are always ready to help you discover your inner artist!
Mel White is with Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
