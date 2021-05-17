We are pleased to announce that we will once again be able to offer classes and community events at Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Because of the pandemic, we have had to put all of our classes, open studios and First Friday celebrations on hold but now that things are opening up, we are filling our schedule with fun and creative things for people to do and learn.
First Fridays are back! Starting June 4, we will be open on the first Friday of each month, from 5 to 8 p.m., to celebrate local art and artists.
Exploring Art for Kids (with Judith Campanaro) will begin on Tuesday, June 1, and will be an on-going series of workshops for children (every Tuesday afternoon, from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.; cost is $15 per session plus some materials). Pre-registration is required, and you can call the store anytime to sign up for one class or several classes.
Wednesday mornings (from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; cost is $15 per session) will see the return of the popular Adventures in Painting workshops, this time with Judith Campanaro. No structure for this workshop studio, just bring what you are working on and get great advice and tips from Campanaro.
Fiber Arts open studio will resume on Thursday afternoons from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; cost is $5 per session) with Karen Stevens. Another non-structured workshop, Stevens provides great tips and guidance on whatever fiber art project you need help with.
Campanaro is also offering two classes on Saturdays: Art Journaling (from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Mixed Media (Saturday afternoons, from 2 to 4 p.m.). Cost for each class is $20 and includes most materials. Each class will feature a different theme/spread/technique.
Other classes and events are being scheduled for later this summer, including water color painting, macramé, and writing workshops — plus some great flash sales — and more will be added as we can get them into the schedule.
All classes are held at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd., across the street from the water tower in historic downtown Tehachapi. To respect our teachers’ time and effort, we do ask that participants pre-register for each class and you can do that by calling 822-6794.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove is where art happens, and we are always ready to help you discover your inner artist!
Mel White is one of the owners of Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
