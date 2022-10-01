Volunteers are invited to join Valley Oaks Charter High School and Tehachapi High School Interact Clubs, Tehachapi Girl Scouts Troop 8014, and the Rotary Club of Tehachapi to meet at Denny’s on Magellan Drive for a highway trash cleanup.
We'll meet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22. This is an opportunity for our community to work together and do our part to beautify our city.
Gloves, vests, trash bags and grabbers will be available for volunteers to share. If you are interested, you can contact nethornburg@kern.org for more information. Any help to keep our city beautiful and clean is appreciated!
Charlotte Deaver is a student at Valley Oaks Charter School.
