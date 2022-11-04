The Valley Oaks Interact Club and Girl Scout Troop 8014 worked together to help pick up trash in the area surrounding Denny’s on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Both groups showed up on the blustery morning for a turnout of about 20 people, all of whom worked hard and picked up a total of 12 bags worth of trash in the hour that they were there.
Elliott Gonzales, a junior at Valley Oaks, said that "it was a refreshing thing to be a part of and rewarding to see. It made me want to do it again in other areas.”
After the event, Girl Scout Serena Thornburg said that she, along with a few fellow Scouts, want to start a website to organize more community cleanups, as she believes it makes a difference in the community.
This event was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tehachapi, which supplied water and doughnuts for everyone.
Sienna Shetler is a student at Valley Oaks Charter School.
