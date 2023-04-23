Director Jason Wheeler has created a sell-out show with an exceptional cast. The intricate murder mystery has been playing, with great acclaim, to packed houses. For those of you who have encountered our sold-out shows, the Tehachapi Community Theatre Association is thrilled to offer one additional performance at 7:30 p.m. May 5. You can purchase your tickets now at tctonstage.com.
"CLUE, On Stage" is based on the screenplay by Johnathan Lynn and has been delightfully brought to life at the BeeKay Theater where six guests, invited to a dinner party, are discovered to have fallen victim to the same blackmailer, their very host of the evening. Each is presented with an option: pay their extortionist double or kill the innocent butler. What follows is a madcap, slapstick evening full of murder, mystery and mayhem as they seek to puzzle out the culprit among the criminals. The set is outstanding.
Wheeler says he was excited and challenged to tackle the show. “'CLUE, On Stage,' is a fantastic reimagining of the famous cult classic movie from the early 1980s. From the beginning the big question was: How do you fit seven rooms on the BeeKay Theater stage? The answer is through a cacophony of motion, sound, lighting and staging. A show like this does not come together with only one or two people, but with the cooperation, ingenuity and drive of everyone on board."
The cast of 12 and a crew of 20-plus invite you to enjoy this bonus performance of "CLUE, On Stage," at 7:30 p.m. May 5. The Beekay Theater is at 110 S. Green St. Secure your tickets at tctonstage.com.
Andi Hicks is with the theater.
