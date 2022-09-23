Cold weather is coming and the Salvation Army wants everyone to be prepared. A community-wide coat drive is underway and all donated coats will be distributed in the local area.
Drop new or gently used coats, hoodies, gloves and stocking caps to the Salvation Army, 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, or call Lisa Hughes at 661-750-4848 if you have questions.
The distribution date is Oct. 8 at the Salvation Army.
In addition to the Salvation Army, sponsors include the Rotary Club of Tehachapi, Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District, Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors, Tehachapi Humanitarian Relief Group, Mountain Bible Church, HCP Social Agency, Tehachapi lions Club, Tehachapi Mountain Mamas and Platinum Realty.
