Open registration for spring 2021 classes at Cerro Coso Community College begins Nov. 18. Class schedules are now available online at cerrocoso.edu.
A virtual open house is being held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, via Zoom that will include resources, the application process, counseling, financial aid, scholarships, dual and concurrent enrollment and more. Personal links will be provided during the session for individuals who want to speak to specific campuses.
Those interested in taking classes at the college are invited to register in advance at cerrocoso.edu. A Zoom link will be sent to all those registered one hour prior to the event. Meet our experts from the comfort of your home, and see what our campuses have to offer. No special equipment is necessary to attend; all that is needed is a computer, tablet, smartphone or telephone.
Cerro Coso Community College is your local community college, offering associate degrees, associate degrees for transfer, job skills certificates, and workforce training. Cerro Coso offers something for everyone. Call a counselor today at 760-384-6219.
Natalie Dorrell is the director of public relations and institutional advancement for Cerro Coso Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.