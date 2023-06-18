Tehachapi Heritage League is sponsoring a silent auction where the highest bidder may acquire an American flag that will be flown over the U.S. Capitol this July 4. It will be provided by Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, and Judy McCarthy. It will be delivered after the Fourth.
There is also a DVD about the 1952 earthquake with a T-shirt commemorating that geologic event. It shows pictures of the damage it caused in Tehachapi and personal remembrances of that day.
A third item is a cement bag from Monolith Cement Plant. It is empty, of course, and is a real collector’s item with a printed emblem. Monolith Cement provided the city of Los Angeles with the cement needed to build the aqueduct which brings water from the Owens Valley to LA.
Bidding lists are at the Tehachapi Museum, 310 S. Green St. It is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m. Winners will be announced July 4.
Phyllis Belcher is a volunteer with the museum.
