Twenty-plus years ago when I worked at our Hometown Sears, never did I imagine that my wife, Julie, and I would embark on the adventure of becoming small business owners.
My name is Arthur Jackson. I actually worked for Danny Jackson, no relation, prior to beginning my career with Southern California Edison. At the time Julie was my girlfriend. Here we are now, 20-plus years and four children later. When the opportunity to own our Hometown Sears store presented itself, Julie and I made the decision to take the leap.
We both grew up in Tehachapi and both have family who live in this community. Our roots run deep and we love living here. We are so proud that our eldest daughter, Cameron, has recently been accepted to University of California Berkeley, “Go Golden Bears!” Our daughter Dakota is currently attending California State University Bakersfield majoring in biology. Our son Christopher is a junior at Tehachapi High School and our youngest son, Demitri, attends Tompkins Elementary.
We know there are so many new faces and community members here in our little town. We hope you will stop by and meet us sometime and see what we have to offer. We don’t just have many items to meet your lawn and garden needs but we have mattresses, tools, a variety of stoves and refrigerators, deep freezers and even stackable washers and dryers.
Our new adventure is a family affair so there’s a good chance you will meet one or all of us when you stop by the store. We look forward to meeting you. We are still located just next door to Savemart at 835 Tucker Road, A & B. We also service the Antelope Valley, Bakersfield and Tehachapi areas with delivery!
