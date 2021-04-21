Bliss Interiors is a delightful boutique specializing in new home decor and refinished furniture. Bliss has beautiful accessories and furniture for your home including unique hand-painted furniture by in-house artisans, where each piece is one of a kind. Bliss also offers a great selection of wall art, candies, mirrors, lamps, rugs and much more.
You will also find fashion and jewelry as well as lines like Rae Dunn that make that perfect gift. Bliss has gifts for every person and every occasion. So treat your self to Bliss Interiors where your beautiful home decor awaits you.
Stefani Parks is a longtime resident of Tehachapi and woman business owner of Bliss Interiors. Stefani enjoys participating in the Main Street Wine Walks and hosting special events to help her customers feel special and appreciated such as Bliss Interiors Customer Appreciation Day and Sip & Shop events.
Stefani offers her knowledge and experience with one-on-one design services. Her in-home consultations, space planning and accessorizing help you create the perfect space you are longing for in you own home.
Stefani invites you to come see the changes happening at Bliss. With a remodeled showroom and merchandise that is always changing, you will enjoy a friendly welcome and an enchanted shopping/browsing experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.