The ladies of Comfort Quilts have done it again! Comfort Quilts is a group of ladies who are part of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters.
On June 23, Cheryl Johnson, Anna DeGraff and Maureen Kelly drove to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles to deliver 159 quilts that were made by the wonderful ladies who comprise the Comfort Quilts group. These generous volunteers donate their time to make quilts to help others in need. Our quilts go to veterans, Hoffman Hospice, Shriners Hospital, those who are hospitalized or have perhaps lost a loved one and many others.
We get together once a month to sew and have a scrumptious potluck lunch. The material for the quilts is donated by the community. If you would like to join us, we would love to have you. Contact Maureen at 714-308-6005. Leave a message and you will receive a return call.
If you are unable to join us and would like to help, we accept monetary donations to purchase batting and thread. Also, if you use AmazonsSmile, you can select Tehachapi Mountain Quilters as you charitable designee. There is also a list of items needed if you would like to check it out on Amazon; it will be under the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters wish list.
Maureen Kelly is a member of Comfort Quilts.
