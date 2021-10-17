On Sept. 30, Cheryl Johnson, Pauline Haddox and Maureen Kelly from Comfort Quilts met in town to deliver 19 quilts, four quilt tops plus three boxes of quilts donated by the Antelope Valley Quilt, to Deanna, a representative from the Ridgecrest Quilt Guild. The quilts made will be given to victims of the Dixie Fire.
Comfort Quilts is a group of ladies who are part of the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters. These generous volunteers donate their time to make quilts to help others in need. We get together once a month to sew and have a scrumptious pot luck lunch!
The material for the quilts is donated by the community. If you would like to join us, we would love to have you! You can contact Maureen at 714-308-6005. Leave a message and you will receive a return call.
If you are unable to join us and would like to help, we accept monetary donations to purchase batting and thread. Also if you use Amazon, you can go to AmazonsSmile.com to designate “Tehachapi Mountain Quilters” as you charitable designee. This will help us to make more quilts for those in need.
Maureen Kelly is with Comfort Quilts.
