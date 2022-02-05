IMG_0926.jpg

Jim Carmichael is thanked for his service to Community Church by Moderator Nancy Franklin.

 Courtesy of Phyllis Belcher

Tehachapi Community Congregational Church held its annual meeting under the leadership of Moderator Nancy Franklin. In addition to hearing committee reports and adopting a budget, five members were recognized for their dedicated service to the church.

Jim Carmichael was presented with a plaque for his many hours working around the church grounds and for his service as a trustee. Joanne Beckett was praised for helping with the budgeting; Jan Roberts for promoting missions; Julie Bullock for planning music and worship; Linda Flores for online information. The congregation enthusiastically applauded the honorees.

The Tehachapi Community Congregational Church (UCC), on the corner of Green and E streets, is the oldest Protestant church in Tehachapi. The Methodist Church, on the corner of Green and D streets, dissolved and agreed to give way to the Tehachapi Community Church. In 1920 that building was sold and demolished and the present church was built. It was established as a Congregational Church, but in 1957 there was a union with other denominations to form the United Church of Christ. Pastor Donella Silveira is the interim minister as the church searches for a permanent pastor. Services are held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with masks required.

Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident who is involved in several community organizations.