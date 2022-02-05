Tehachapi Community Congregational Church held its annual meeting under the leadership of Moderator Nancy Franklin. In addition to hearing committee reports and adopting a budget, five members were recognized for their dedicated service to the church.
Jim Carmichael was presented with a plaque for his many hours working around the church grounds and for his service as a trustee. Joanne Beckett was praised for helping with the budgeting; Jan Roberts for promoting missions; Julie Bullock for planning music and worship; Linda Flores for online information. The congregation enthusiastically applauded the honorees.
The Tehachapi Community Congregational Church (UCC), on the corner of Green and E streets, is the oldest Protestant church in Tehachapi. The Methodist Church, on the corner of Green and D streets, dissolved and agreed to give way to the Tehachapi Community Church. In 1920 that building was sold and demolished and the present church was built. It was established as a Congregational Church, but in 1957 there was a union with other denominations to form the United Church of Christ. Pastor Donella Silveira is the interim minister as the church searches for a permanent pastor. Services are held on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with masks required.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident who is involved in several community organizations.
