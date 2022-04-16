Charles White spoke and showed photographs of the history of Tehachapi at the AAUW (American Association of University Women) monthly meeting on April 13. He included stories and descriptions of many interesting subjects, such as the moving of buildings into town in the 1880s and '90s, early downtown buildings including hotels, shops and a bank.
Train tunnels were described along with the brave builders in the late 1800s. Monolith was described from the beginning when it served as a small town for its workers who provided cement for the Owens Valley aqueduct, ultimately sending water to Los Angeles.
Numerous photos of the 1952 earthquake were displayed along with the Tehachapi historical mural project still ongoing.
AAUW is a vital organization open to all, with the goal of promoting education and equity for women and girls. Please call membership chair Laura Amstead for further information at 714-313-0456.
Anne Marie Novinger is a member of AAUW.
