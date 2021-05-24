A Community Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday June 5, at the Slice of Life, 48771 W. Valley Blvd.
Host Coach Mandy Ferrell, RN, is passionate about helping individuals reach their health goals and maintaining them.
Ferrell invites the public to attend and meet new neighbors, enjoy some music and learn a tip or two for your health.
Light appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages will be served and there will be door prizes for participants. This event is free and all are welcome.
For more information, call 333-8035.
