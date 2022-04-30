The generosity of the people of Tehachapi was never more evident than April 24 at the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center. Four bands donated their time and talent for a more than three-hour concert with all the proceeds going to the Ukrainian humanitarian efforts via the Rotary International Foundation.
In mid-March, Linda Carhart brought her passion for others to bear and with her friends conceived the idea for a benefit concert. She approached the Rotary Club of Tehachapi, which quickly OK’d her plan. Carhart, fellow Rotarians and friends contacted local businesses and their idea came to life.
The concert could not have happened as it did without the fantastic generosity of so many. First, big thanks to TVRPD for donating the Activity Center and folks to help set up. The musicians who performed: Ryan Sillifant, James Lee Stanley, the Mean Gene Band, and Grievance. Great sounds! Our friend Boyd who arranged the delivery of a stage and the band who helped with that. The Masons provided and cooked hot dogs with all the fixings and just asked payment in donated dollars for this benefit. Tehachapi Wine and Cattle donated sangrias, Local Craft Beer of Tehachapi donated cans of their finest brew. Frito Lay donated chips and water and Pepsi donated sodas. Interact students from Valley Oaks and Tehachapi High manned the chips and soda booth. Rotarians helped set up and ran the donation, raffle and ticket sales. Many local restaurants and businesses donated gift cards totaling $685, with the raffle proceeds donated to Ukraine. Thanks to ALL!
A check to the Rotary Foundation through Rotary District 5240 for $6,000 was sent in the next day to get the majority of proceeds on their way to Rotary clubs providing humanitarian services in Romania and in Ukraine. As more money keeps coming in, along with donations made to GoFundMe, another check, easily over another $1,000, will be sent in the near future. ALL money generated by this benefit, with the exception of the express mailing of the check, has now gone, and will be gone, toward the people of Ukraine.
Paul Kaminski is 2021-2022 president of Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
