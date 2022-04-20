Combs Fencing has been in business since 2015 and the owner Travis Combs is licensed, bonded and insured. Travis has been a Bear Valley resident since 1994.
This company uses the best practices to keep you and your yard safe from damage. Before any job begins, 811 is called so the public utility lines can be located. Travis has a pipe and cable locator to find private propane and gas lines for you as an extra safety measure.
Combs Fencing often works in Bear Valley Springs building post and rail horse fencing as well as electric fence and other types of custom wood fence. The electric fences are made using porcelain insulators with poly rope for long-lasting durability and safety for horses.
This fence company has its own port-a-potty and bobcat track loader with an auger jack hammer and bucket. Need the old fence knocked down and thrown away? That can be done as well.
Combs Fencing has built a great reputation from satisfied customers. One customer review said “Great Workmanship, honest and trustworthy. Hard working young man with a great work ethic. I have hired Travis many times and have NEVER been disappointed.” Another satisfied customer who thanked Travis for his quality work wrote, “Travis provides excellent workmanship and he is very honest. I highly recommend him for any fencing needs you might have. He will be there when he says he will be there and his work is fantastic."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.