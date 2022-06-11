A free concert by the Air National Guard Band of the West Coast will be held beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
The event sponsored by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District will be held at Philip Marx Central Park at Mojave and E Streets near downtown Tehachapi. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.
Serving California and other western states, the band is composed of citizen-airmen whose civilian occupations range from professional musicians and music educators to computer programmers, accountants, engineers and law enforcement officers.
