Musician, music teacher, Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concertmaster and retired Navy Capt. Gayel Pitchford will speak at the July 8 luncheon meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
Pitchford teaches young musicians who go on to play in symphony orchestras, university music programs and who develop musical careers. The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra hopes to present its next concert in September, and Pitchford will explain how the orchestra will compensate for the absence of wind and brass instruments (which are temporarily sidelined by COVID-19 due to the breathing process) to create a rich, full orchestral sound.
The Kiwanis Club meets at noon Wednesdays at the Gold Mountain Sports Tavern, 20601 Highway 202, Tehachapi (Old Town).
As restaurants have been ordered closed July 1 for three weeks, call Interim President Tina Cunningham for location of the July 8 and subsequent meetings at 822-4515.
Tina Cunningham is the interim president of the Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi.
