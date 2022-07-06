Members always enjoy the annual summer picnic which the Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club hosts. It will be held Saturday, July 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Phillip Marx Park, 311 D St. There will be rousing speeches, live music and good food. Congressional candidate Marisa Wood will be the main speaker.
Voter registration will be available. All citizens are encouraged to vote.
TMDC will provide the meat and attendees may bring an appetizer, salad or dessert. Bring your own chair.
Democrats are welcome to join the club by paying the yearly dues of $25. Please check tehachapidemocrats.com for the latest information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime community volunteer.
