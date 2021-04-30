Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Mostly sunny and windy. High 63F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 43F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.