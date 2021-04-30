The Cerro Coso Community College Core Ensemble will perform the chamber music theater work Equally Divine virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesfay, May 5.
Equally Divine opens our hearts and minds to tolerance, sensitivity to gender fluidity, and celebration of men's and women's empowerment.
The production explores the possibility that the Mona Lisa was inspired not only by the original female model, but also a young man, an apprentice to Leonardo da Vinci. The Mona Lisa was in fact stolen from the Louvre in 1911 and rediscovered in 1913. In this show, the painting comes to life, captive in a dingy Paris apartment. We discover that the painting is of a young man, stolen by another man in love with his "ideal woman."
Equally Divine moves in time between the 1911-1913 theft and the 1503 creation of the painting, telling a story of love, passion, crime and genius in words and music.
The performance features a gender fluid actor, with music ensemble of cello, piano and percussion performing music from the time of the Renaissance, works by Stravinsky, Weill, Satie, Poulenc and composers of today.
Open to the public, participants must register in advance of the performance at cerrocoso.edu. Those who register will receive an email about an hour before the start of the performance with the link to the performance.
Since 1993, the Core Ensemble has toured in every region of the United States and internationally to several countries.
