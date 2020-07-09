Looking for something fun to do with your kids this summer? Join Country Oaks Baptist Church for a virtual Vacation Bible School July 20 through 24.
Country Oaks Baptist Church is so excited to be able to share this event with the families of Tehachapi. We are recording all segments of VBS and will have them available daily through our website. Families will be able to do a drive-through pick up to get their t-shirts and crafts for the week, then join us online for lessons, crafts, music, drama, and the usual fun stuff.
This year's adventure is Mystery Island by Answers in Genesis. Join us for fun and teaching that connects the Bible to the world around us and gives kids a better understanding of our Creator and the salvation He offers through Jesus Christ.
VBS is for children ages 4 through 12 and is $5 per child (this includes the t-shirt). Find all the latest updates and get registered on our website at countryoaks.org/vbs-20.
Karina Judy is in charge of publications and communications for Country Oaks Baptist Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.