If you are in any stage of divorce or separation, you're invited to check out DivorceCare at Country Oaks Baptist Church.
DivorceCare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. Don’t go through separation or divorce alone.
DivorceCare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. The group is centered around videos featuring top experts on divorce and recovery.
Participants will gain access to valuable DivorceCare resources to help them deal with the pain of the past and look forward to rebuilding life. Find more information and get registered at divorcecare.org/groups/131767.
DivorceCare meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays in Room 201 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road.
For more information, call the church office at 822-1379.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.