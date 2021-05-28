Children ages 4-12 are invited to join in Vacation Bible School at Country Oaks Baptist Church.
It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 19-23. There will be crafts, music, lessons, games and fun drama productions, according to a notice from the church.
This year's adventure is Mystery Island by Answers in Genesis. Children are invited to join in fun and teaching that connects the Bible to the world around them and "gives kids a better understanding of our Creator and the salvation He offers through Jesus Christ," the notice said.
Cost is $8 per child and includes materials and a T-shirt. Register online at https://www.countryoaks.org/events.
