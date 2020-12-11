The Rotary Club of Tehachapi has announced its scheduled delivery of food boxes to local seniors has been delayed from Thursday, Dec. 17, to Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 22 and 23, due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Boxes will continue to be collected and prepared until that date. If you would like to receive a box of food, contact Rhonda Brady at 821-2846, or to have a box of food picked up, email Judy at jetruillo@earthlink.net.
