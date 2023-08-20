The 60th annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival Parade showcased nearly 75 entries to the delight of crowds lining F Street in downtown Tehachapi.
Floats, horses, dancers and local dignitaries made up much of the parade. Sadly missing was music, as not one entry in the parade had a band. On the other hand, Kern County Fire Helicopter 407 did a low fly-by as local first-responder units led off the parade Saturday morning.
This year’s parade Grand Marshal was 2023 Citizen Of the Year Dal Bunn. He has been a lifelong rancher, and for over 30 years, a professional rodeo announcer.
Bunn’s lifelong interest and love of rodeo, as well as the “western way of life,” has been the main reason he continues to be chairman of the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association.
