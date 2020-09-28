The CSUB Alumni Association is accepting nominations for its CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame, which recognizes graduates who’ve distinguished themselves in their career, volunteered their time, talent and/or money to benefit their community and brought honor to their alma mater.
Any member of the public may submit a nomination. A committee of CSUB Alumni Association board members, university faculty and a president’s designee will select inductees. To qualify, nominees must have:
• Earned a degree from CSUB five or more years prior to selection;
• A proven track record of success in their careers;
• Had a history of positive contributions to the community and previous recognition through awards; and
• Displayed support for higher education, including involvement with CSUB.
The 2020 inductees were Blanca Cavazos, superintendent of the Taft Union High School District; Alan Collatz, a onetime star athlete and head track and field coach at CSUB; Colleen McGauley, former executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County; and Louie Vega, a Kern County Superior Court judge.
Nominations for the 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame class are due by Monday, Oct. 19. Find links to the nomination form and a list of previous inductees at www.csub.edu/alumni/csub-alumni-hall-fame. For more information, email alumni@csub.edu or call 654-3211.
