Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.