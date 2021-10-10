Hollywood, love it or hate it, is an inescapable presence in all our lives. If you are among the many who have wondered what it would be like to be part of that world, you should join us for the Insights presentation by local resident Dan Bronson, who left his position as a university professor and moved to Hollywood to embark on a career as a Hollywood story analyst, story editor and writer/producer.
Learn how the business of filmmaking changed what he calls his “naïve, college-professor perspective on film as art” and led him to the real-world discovery that “movies is money.” Share his frustration with the development and production of his acclaimed HBO/Ed Harris film, "The Last Innocent Man," and his joy in the making of "Death of a Cheerleader," the highest rated television movie in the year it first aired.
Bronson earned his doctorate at Princeton and taught English, American Literature, and Film at Indiana’s DePauw University. His Hollywood career included work in various capacities on "Witness," "Pretty in Pink," "Top Gun," "Young Sherlock Holmes," "Godfather III," "Hear No Evil," "Die Hard: With a Vengeance," and many others. The author of a comic memoir he calls "Confessions of a Hollywood Nobody" and of the hard-boiled mystery "Someone To Watch Over Me," Bronson lives in Bear Valley Springs with his wife, photographer Sonja Bronson.
This Insights presentation will be held Saturday afternoon, Oct. 23, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Reception Room at Bear Valley’s Oaktree Country Club. Light refreshments will be served. Please call Michelle at 972-2519 for gate passes or more information.
Michelle Miller is publicity chair of the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.