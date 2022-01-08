Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association's installation of 2022 officers was held in Bear Valley at the Equestrian Center Meeting Room with a bit of humor and refreshments for all.
The meeting was opened by 2021 president Jeanette Roye. Nancy Williamson was MC for the installation, using gigantic puzzle pieces for each new officer to complete a picture taken at last year's Concert at Cub Lake taken by Nick Smirnoff, signifying the cooperation needed by board members in their positions.
Our mission is the promotion of the arts in our community, which includes donations to T-Pops, The Bee Kay Theater, scholarships and hosting many artistic activities each year.
BVSCAA 2022 board members are:
President - Sonja Bronson
Vice president - Linda Oliver
Recording Secretary - Linda Coverdale
Treasurer - Carolyn Corporon
Programs - Anya Norton
Publicity- Michelle Miller
Corresponding Secretary - Kristin Blatt
Parliamentarian - Susan Miller
Membership - Terry Albert
Hospitality - Chris Hobbs
Ways & Means - Eva Lance
Immediate Past President - Jeanette Roye
Newsletter Editor - Clare Scotti
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.