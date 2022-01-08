image2-1.jpeg

Jeanette Roye, left, and Nancy Williamson.

 Contributed photo

Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association's installation of 2022 officers was held in Bear Valley at the Equestrian Center Meeting Room with a bit of humor and refreshments for all.

The meeting was opened by 2021 president Jeanette Roye. Nancy Williamson was MC for the installation, using gigantic puzzle pieces for each new officer to complete a picture taken at last year's Concert at Cub Lake taken by Nick Smirnoff, signifying the cooperation needed by board members in their positions.

Our mission is the promotion of the arts in our community, which includes donations to T-Pops, The Bee Kay Theater, scholarships and hosting many artistic activities each year.

BVSCAA 2022 board members are:

President - Sonja Bronson

Vice president - Linda Oliver

Recording Secretary - Linda Coverdale

Treasurer - Carolyn Corporon

Programs - Anya Norton

Publicity- Michelle Miller

Corresponding Secretary - Kristin Blatt

Parliamentarian - Susan Miller

Membership - Terry Albert

Hospitality - Chris Hobbs

Ways & Means - Eva Lance

Immediate Past President - Jeanette Roye

Newsletter Editor - Clare Scotti