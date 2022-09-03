Cummings Valley Elementary School is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser now through Nov. 1 to raise funds for the Student Council fund, as well as benefit underprivileged nations and developing countries. This is a great opportunity to clean out your closets, as well as help others!
Cummings Valley will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will go toward campus improvements. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes of any size (children through adult) at Cummings Valley. Collection boxes are located inside the school office, and just outside the multipurpose room doors (for after-hours donations). The school's address is 24220 Bear Valley Road.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school!
"We are super excited about our shoe drive," said CVS Principal Taylor Marquesen. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for our school, plus we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It's a win-win for everyone.”
For more information about donating, contact the CVS office at 661-822-2190 or email pjohnson@tehachapiusd.com.
Pam Johnson is secretary to the principal at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
