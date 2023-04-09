Cummings Valley School will hold its annual Kindergarten Roundup for all new incoming 2023-2024 transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 in the school's multipurpose room.
Parents who live in the CVS attendance area (Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Alpine Forest, Cummings Valley, Brite Valley and some parts of the city of Tehachapi) are encouraged to bring their children to this fun event, so they can have all their questions answered about starting kindergarten or transitional kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.
To determine if your address falls within the CVS boundaries, or which school is your child's school of attendance, please consult the TUSD website at tehachapiusd.com. This Kindergarten Roundup event is not a time to enroll your student; all enrollments must be completed online at the TUSD website.
Because next year's CVS theme is "Cummings Valley School is Out of This World," all attending incoming kindergarten students will receive a fun space-themed goodie bag after they complete an informal skills assessment. The school will also have fun play activities for kids while parents receive information on daycare, busing and transportation, food service, how to become involved in the PTO and more.
Per California Education Code, students must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023 to enroll in kindergarten. For transitional kindergarten, students must turn 5 years old between Sept. 1, 2023 and April 2, 2024.
Pam Johnson is secretary to the principal at Cummings Valley Elementary School.
